Monica Goulet is calling for more Canadian organ donors, after her own experience waiting for a kidney transplant.

Goulet has been on the waitlist for more than two years.

“There’s a shortage of donors so one of the things I would really like to see happen is something called presumed consent,” Goulet said, who spoke at the annual Kidney Foundation of Canada gala.

Currently, adults who want to be organ donors have to opt-in to donate on their health card.

“What I’d like to see is that be mandatory. And you would have the ability to opt-out,” Goulet said.

The 60-year-old woman was born with a genetic defect in her kidneys that went undiagnosed until she was 26-years-old.

She currently has one kidney that has a five per cent function.

The former aboriginal affairs consultant with the Saskatoon Police Service says she remains positive about finding a match.

“You have to have the right blood type, I’m a B+ and that’s my mantra: be positive.”