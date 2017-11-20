A Saskatoon woman and cousin of a murdered Indigenous woman is helping others share their stories of loss.

Darlene Okemaysim-Sicotte, co-chair of Iskwewuk E-wichiwitochik (Women Walking Together), has created a template for the women’s group and for some families to tell their stories through slide-show presentations at this week’s Saskatoon stop of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"The very last slide is the recommendations, what do they recommend could be improved with what had happened with them, what wasn't working, what actually was working or to expand on something that wasn't working or needs more,” she said. “There's lots of opportunity and I think every family that’s going to testify will be given an opportunity to say what the recommendations are.”

Okemaysim-Sicotte lost her cousin Shelly Napope in 1992. She says her family reported her cousin missing more than 30 times. Napope’s body was found in early October 1994, about 16 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon in a farmer’s field. Serial killer John Crawford was convicted for the deaths of Napope, Eva Taysup and Calinda Waterhen in Saskatoon. He was handed three life sentences in 1996 and remains behind bars in the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Her cousin’s death led Okemaysim-Sicotte to join Women Walking Together. The grassroots women’s group established in 2005 raises awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and what it calls a human rights crisis.

Okemaysim-Sicotte will testify this week in Saskatoon during an in-camera session at the inquiry on behalf of the women’s group and to tell her personal family story.

She says her cousin’s death took a heavy toll on her family.

“As a bystander being away from my community and starting university here in Saskatoon, I had my two younger boys who were little at the time and I really had no skills to comprehend what was happening,” she said.

“We won’t get total satisfaction, but we’re still moving forward with that healing process.”

Opening ceremonies for the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls inquiry stop in Saskatoon will begin at 4 p.m. Monday at the Sheraton Cavalier Hotel. Hearings will run from Tuesday until Thursday.