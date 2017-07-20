A Saskatoon woman is suffering from second-degree chemical burns after she says she used Banana Boat sunscreen Saturday.

Erin Belsher has four giant blisters on her legs, and her skin is red and burned. Her injuries are so bad she’s enlisted a friend to help care for her.

Belsher, 24, can hardly walk, can’t drive and has had to take time off work at her job at Superstore.

“Walking is excruciating for longer than five to 10 seconds at a time,” Belsher told CTV Saskatoon Thursday. “When I wake up in the morning I cry because I can’t get out of bed because it’s so bad.”

Belsher said she used a friend’s Banana Boat SPF 60 sunscreen Saturday while at the beach with a group of friends. At the end of the day her legs felt like they were burning, but when she woke up the next morning, it was much worse.

“I was in excruciating pain,” she said. “I still managed to make it to work, did half my shift there, then I had to leave because my legs felt like they were going to fall off.”

She drove herself to the hospital and noticed blisters were forming. A doctor told her she was suffering from second-degree chemical burns, likely from the sunscreen.

“(It feels) like someone is cutting your legs off,” Belsher said.

She didn’t know what her reaction was from at first, but after reading other stories of complaints of Banana Boat products, she became confident her blisters were from the sunscreen.

Stories of toddlers and children receiving burns after using the company’s products began surfacing in May.

As of July 17, Health Canada had processed 202 complaints involving Banana Boat products. A majority of the complaints came in over the last two months.

A statement from Banana Boat Canada provided to CTV Saskatoon said the company has been working with Health Canada since May to understand the complaints and takes them seriously.

“To date, Health Canada has not made any link between our product and the consumer complaints. As of July 14, 2017, Health Canada has said that it has reviewed our certificates of analysis and test results available and has not seen any issues,” according to the statement.

Health Canada is now conducting its own testing of Banana Boat products. Test results are expected in the next few weeks.

“Health Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians, and we are looking closely into the situation with Banana Boat sunscreen products,” Health Canada said in a statement.

Banana Boat said its products are safe for human skin and cannot cause chemical burns.

“Chemical burns are sometimes mistakenly linked to personal care products or are confused with sunburns,” it said.

Banana Boat Canada advised those with concerns to see a dermatologist to determine the differences between a chemical burn, sunburn, a reaction to the sunscreen itself or a photoallergic reaction.

The first few days of dealing with the blisters and burns were rough, but now Belsher and her friend have made light of the situation.

“We named them,” Belsher said laughing and pointing at her blisters. “Bruce, Bertha, Donald, and this is Wolfpack because he’s alone, so he’s the leader of the wolf pack.”

Belsher shared her story and photos of her blisters on social media to warn others of what she says can happen after using Banana Boat sunscreen. She said she was shocked her post was shared over 1,000 times in less than a day.

--- Read the full statement from Banana Boat Canada:

Banana Boat Statement July 14 by CTV Saskatchewan on Scribd