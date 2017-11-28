

Saskatoon homeowners will see a property tax increase a little below five per cent next year.

City council wrapped up 2018 budget deliberations Tuesday evening with the mill rate increase landing at 4.7 per cent, which works out to $81.84 more per year for homeowners with properties valued at the average $371,000.

Preliminary numbers heading into this week’s deliberations pegged the increase at 4.96 per cent. Councillors dropped the number to 4.43 per cent after day one, before the figure moved up slightly by the end of the final deliberation day.

The increase Tuesday was tied to funding for the Meewasin Valley Authority, as well as $240,000 for park maintenance and $125,000 to the Saskatoon Fire Department for a new fire inspector for buildings.

The Meewasin funding from the city, which works out to $313,000, comes after more than $400,000 in provincial budget cuts to the MVA.

The money includes $286,000 for the authority’s budget — which was only approved for next year and will be re-examined in 2019 — and $45,000 in annual funding for rising operating costs of Meewasin’s outdoor rink.

Half of the $286,000 will come from the property tax increase, while the remaining portion will come from a reserve fund.

Day one of deliberations Monday saw council pass the Remai Modern art gallery, library and police budgets, and reduce the mill rate under snow removal and roadway items.

Councillors rejected a proposed increase of $1.2 million for snow removal and winter roadway maintenance, voted down a request for $80,000 for an ice rut removal pilot project, approved $60,000 for blue lights on snow removal vehicles, and gave the green light to spend an additional $450,000 on street sweeping.

