Saskatoon student brings home questionable crossword puzzle
Saskatoon man Jaris Swidrovich says the wording on a crossword puzzle brought home from school by his Grade 3 niece is perpetuating racist stereotypes. One of the hints on it says, "This person sometimes wears a headband with feathers." The answer is "Indian." Another hint uses the term “Eskimos.” (supplied)
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 7:16PM CST
A Saskatoon man says the wording on a crossword puzzle brought home by his Grade 3 niece is perpetuating racist stereotypes.
Jaris Swidrovich’s niece brought the crossword puzzle home from Mother Teresa School in Saskatoon. One of the hints on it says, "This person sometimes wears a headband with feathers." The answer is "Indian." Another hint uses the term “Eskimos.”
Swidrovich posted a photograph of the crossword puzzle on Facebook and tweeted about it saying, “I’m grateful for our educators in #YXE, but we need some major revisions.”
He goes on to say he’s not interested in placing blame, but is choosing to highlight the crossword as a reminder outdated materials still exist.
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools issued a statement on the crossword puzzle.
“The teacher feels terrible and is very apologetic for the lapse in judgement distributing this material to students,” the statement reads. “The teacher has discussed why that language is inappropriate with the class, using this as a learning moment, both personally and for students.”
The division then says it has come a long way in demonstrating its respect for Indigenous Peoples but adds, “This incident shows we still have some work to do.”
Parents of students in that classroom were also sent a letter of apology.
--- The school board’s full statement reads:
“We have spoken with the teacher who gave this handout to Grade 3 students. The teacher feels terrible and is very apologetic for the lapse in judgement distributing this material to students. The teacher has discussed why that language is inappropriate with the class, using this as a learning moment, both personally and for students. A letter of apology was sent home to parents of students in that classroom. We’ve come a long way as a society and as a school division in demonstrating our respect for Indigenous Peoples, knowledges and histories. In addition, we ensure that Treaty education is a part of all children’s learning experience, and we are committed to walking the path of reconciliation. This incident shows we still have some work to do.”
More Stories
- Sask. gov't to repeal legislation that allows partial sale of Crown corporations 1
- Saskatoon inmate in critical condition after assault 1
- Inmate escapes while on escort from Saskatoon Correctional Centre
- Saskatoon student brings home questionable crossword puzzle
- Saskatoon man lives with over 20 personalities 1
- What to know about maple bugs
- Lloydminster man dies after car, pickup trucks collide
- Woman arrested after North Battleford RCMP chase sentenced on unrelated charges 1