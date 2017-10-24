A Saskatoon man says the wording on a crossword puzzle brought home by his Grade 3 niece is perpetuating racist stereotypes.

Jaris Swidrovich’s niece brought the crossword puzzle home from Mother Teresa School in Saskatoon. One of the hints on it says, "This person sometimes wears a headband with feathers." The answer is "Indian." Another hint uses the term “Eskimos.”

Swidrovich posted a photograph of the crossword puzzle on Facebook and tweeted about it saying, “I’m grateful for our educators in #YXE, but we need some major revisions.”

He goes on to say he’s not interested in placing blame, but is choosing to highlight the crossword as a reminder outdated materials still exist.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools issued a statement on the crossword puzzle.

“The teacher feels terrible and is very apologetic for the lapse in judgement distributing this material to students,” the statement reads. “The teacher has discussed why that language is inappropriate with the class, using this as a learning moment, both personally and for students.”

The division then says it has come a long way in demonstrating its respect for Indigenous Peoples but adds, “This incident shows we still have some work to do.”

Parents of students in that classroom were also sent a letter of apology.

--- The school board’s full statement reads:

“We have spoken with the teacher who gave this handout to Grade 3 students. The teacher feels terrible and is very apologetic for the lapse in judgement distributing this material to students. The teacher has discussed why that language is inappropriate with the class, using this as a learning moment, both personally and for students. A letter of apology was sent home to parents of students in that classroom. We’ve come a long way as a society and as a school division in demonstrating our respect for Indigenous Peoples, knowledges and histories. In addition, we ensure that Treaty education is a part of all children’s learning experience, and we are committed to walking the path of reconciliation. This incident shows we still have some work to do.”