Saskatoon software company aims to hire more staff after $4.2M funding boost
Coconut Software Corporation began in Saskatoon in 2011 with five people.
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 6:29PM CST
Coconut Software Corporation aims to hire more employees in Saskatoon and Toronto, after receiving $4.2 million from investors.
The company provides scheduling tools for companies who need to book appointments with customers — Telus, London Drugs and Rogers are a few of the service’s largest clients.
The funding was led by investors in Toronto, Silicon Valley and Saskatoon.
Coconut started with five people in Saskatoon in 2011.
About 30 people currently work for the company, but staffing is expected to climb with expansion, according to CEO Katherine Regnier.
“The more tech companies in Saskatoon, I think we’ll become a hot bed for talent to start drawing into,” Regnier said.
This is the company’s first large round of investment. Coconut completed seed capital less than a year ago, raising $700,000.
