It took a lot of heavy lifting Monday morning to deliver over 35,000 pounds of food to kick start the 34th annual Saskatoon Secret Santa Foundation.

The food was delivered to a warehouse on Millar Avenue by several Saskatoon Co-op workers. All of the food and thousands of toy donations will go toward hampers for 800 local families in need.

Executive director of the foundation, Nicole Semko, says donations are on par with last year, but the demand for fresh food and other basic needs is continuing to rise.

“Everyone knows that our economy maybe isn't the strongest at this given time. We all know that it will come back, but at the moment it isn't and it's really important to not forget about those that need a little extra hand at this time of year."

All of the hampers will be delivered on Dec. 20.