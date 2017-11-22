

Cory Coleman, CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon elementary school is taking a hands-on approach to learning about Indigenous history and customs.

Students in the Grade 7 and 8 class at École Victoria School are raising a hand-painted teepee at the school, and are using it as a place for students at to learn about Indigenous culture.

The school partnered with Broadway Theatre and Wanuskewin Heritage Park to build the teepee, and students have been working with Saskatoon Public Schools' cultural resource liaison to hand-paint the teepee.

According to a news release by Saskatoon Public Schools, the project is "an experimental learning opportunity for the students, providing them with hands-on lessons about Indigenous history and customs,” and the teepee will be “a unique learning space for students from the school."