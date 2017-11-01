

Cory Coleman, CTV Saskatoon





For the eighth year in a row, staff and students from Saskatoon's St. Joseph High School worked together to make a sizeable Halloween donation to the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

Rather than trick or treating for candy, almost 300 students asked for non-perishable food items.

As a result, with help from the community, nearly 22,000 pounds of food was collected and donated.

"From those who have much, much is required," says Rachelle Kelln, one of the event's organizers and a teacher at the school.

"We believe that it is our mandate to give back to the community and to the people who need it as much as we can."

Despite losing out on some candy, Kelln said the students enjoy the experience.

"They love to go out and they love to give back. I have watched this school year after year after year delight in the idea of giving back."

According to Kelln, the amount of food the school donates has increased each year since the initiative started, and she has no plans to slow down the event.

"We’ll do it every year. As long as I'm in the building, we will, and I'm hoping that if one day I'm not here someone else will take over and carry on."