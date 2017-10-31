Some homeowners in Saskatoon look forward to the time of year when they can scare their neighbours. If you’re looking for a fright, here are some of the top spots in the city to visit for Halloween:

Scariest House in Saskatoon

Address: 1402 Fifth Avenue North

Hours: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What to expect: The organizers of the annual display say it’s the scariest in the city. The walkthrough haunted house in the yard features props and actors jumping out.

Saskatoon Halloween House

Address: 923 Avenue X North

Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

What to expect: A castle front entrance with Harry Potter-themed props. The owners of this haunt are Halloween veterans, putting up a display for the past 10 years.

Haunt on Neatby

Address: 186 Neatby Crescent

Hours: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What to expect: A walkthrough haunted house in the yard, featuring lots of skull props. The organizers accept donations for the community’s Grade 8 graduation.

House of the Undead

Address: 78 McDougall Crescent

Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What to expect: A two-sided yard walkthrough, with gravestone and creepy props.

Mayhem on Matheson

Address: 710 Matheson Drive

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What to expect: A yard display featuring spooky hanging props and flickering lights.

Nightmare Avenue Haunted House

Address: 406 113th Street

Hours: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

What to expect: A walkthrough haunted house in the yard. Actors are integrated with the props and jump out. The organizers accept donations, which are split between the Children’s Hospital and improvements to the haunted house.