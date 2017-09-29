

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon is placing short-term rental services, like Airbnb, under the microscope.

City officials are reviewing Saskatoon’s existing bylaws regarding short-term accommodations — places people stay for fewer than 30 days — and asking residents to weigh in as part of the process.

The city’s bylaws currently only list bed-and-breakfast homes as part of the regulations, but vacation and Airbnb rentals could be included following the review.

Critics of Airbnb say the service hurts the traditional rental supply and increases rent prices, but proponents argue it gives homeowners another source of income.

Toronto and Vancouver have both proposed regulations surrounding Airbnb and short-term rentals, including one allowing people to rent their places with Airbnb if the home is their primary residence, while Quebec moved last year to require short-term renters to a have a permit and pay a hotel tax.

Saskatoon residents who want to share their opinions on regulating short-term rentals are asked to complete a survey online or attend an open house Oct. 24 at Frances Morrison Library.