Saskatoon residents in areas with water main construction have been told to leave their taps running overnight to avoid their waterline freezing.

“The contractor has advised us to have the tap running so it won’t freeze,” Mac Sheppard, a resident on Cumberland Avenue South, said.

According to the City of Saskatoon, there are seven water main construction projects not yet completed. The construction began in the summer with 16 locations.

A few weeks ago, Sheppard said his temporary waterline froze.

“So to get things back into operation, we had to literally get a big five-gallon pale of hot water and take the hose and run it in a loop in there to get it thawed out,” the Nutana Park resident of 55 years said.

As the temperature dips, residents in areas with water main construction say they have gone without water anywhere from one hour to six hours.

“The contractor has brought in some additional resources in these last couple days to help wrap this up and get the remaining work done and get the seven remaining areas off temporary water lines,” Celene Anger, the city’s director of construction and design, said.

The city aims to have the construction completed around Nov. 11.