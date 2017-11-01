Saskatoon residents advised to keep taps turned on to avoid waterlines freezing
Pylons and road signs mark an area where crews are repairing a water main in Saskatoon on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Laura Woodward/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 6:26PM CST
Saskatoon residents in areas with water main construction have been told to leave their taps running overnight to avoid their waterline freezing.
“The contractor has advised us to have the tap running so it won’t freeze,” Mac Sheppard, a resident on Cumberland Avenue South, said.
According to the City of Saskatoon, there are seven water main construction projects not yet completed. The construction began in the summer with 16 locations.
A few weeks ago, Sheppard said his temporary waterline froze.
“So to get things back into operation, we had to literally get a big five-gallon pale of hot water and take the hose and run it in a loop in there to get it thawed out,” the Nutana Park resident of 55 years said.
As the temperature dips, residents in areas with water main construction say they have gone without water anywhere from one hour to six hours.
“The contractor has brought in some additional resources in these last couple days to help wrap this up and get the remaining work done and get the seven remaining areas off temporary water lines,” Celene Anger, the city’s director of construction and design, said.
The city aims to have the construction completed around Nov. 11.
More Stories
- Woman found dead in Saskatoon apartment; police say building’s CO levels high 1
- More arrests made in 2016 death of Patrick Dong
- One dead after gravel truck, vehicle crash head-on on Highway 5 2
- Direct indictment requests bring debate over preliminary hearings 1
- Pot on the Prairie: The impact of legalization on young users 2
- Saskatoon residents advised to keep taps turned on to avoid waterlines freezing
- Keith Napope sentencing delayed over case fact concerns
- NDP says documents show health care impact ignored in STC shutdown