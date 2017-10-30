

CTV Saskatoon





Nearly 550 more students enrolled in Saskatoon public schools this school year, compared to last year.

According to the board of education, a total of 24,891 students were enrolled in kindergarten to Grade 12 programs as of September 2017.

A majority of the increase came from the elementary level, with 16,251 students enrolled in the division’s 49 schools.

At the high school level, 8,640 students enrolled in the public board’s 10 schools.

Enrollment in pre-kindergarten had a small decline, with nearly 30 fewer students enrolled.