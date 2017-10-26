Saskatoon psychiatric centre inmate dies in custody
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 10:53AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 26, 2017 11:24AM CST
A psychiatric centre inmate in Saskatoon has died while in Corrections Canada custody.
Otto Edner Hansen died Wednesday, according to Correctional Service Canada.
Hansen was serving an indeterminate sentence in Saskatoon’s Regional Psychiatric Centre for second-degree murder.
Few other details have been provided. A news release states emergency crews were unable to resuscitate Hansen.
The 46-year-old began serving his sentence on March 15, 2011. His next of kin have been contacted, the correctional service says.
Police and the coroner’s office have been notified. Corrections officials will be reviewing the death.
More Stories
- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaking in Saskatoon
- Saskatoon psychiatric centre inmate dies in custody
- Person of interest identified after threat prompts school lockdowns
- Saskatoon basketball player hopes for better opportunities for Indigenous athletes
- Plans for new ride-sharing legislation a concern, Sask. Taxi Cab Association says
- Sask. government says ministers' 2016-17 travel costs lowest in 25 years
- Two-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on morning commute
- White powder calls, response times on the table at emergency planners meeting