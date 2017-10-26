

CTV Saskatoon





A psychiatric centre inmate in Saskatoon has died while in Corrections Canada custody.

Otto Edner Hansen died Wednesday, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Hansen was serving an indeterminate sentence in Saskatoon’s Regional Psychiatric Centre for second-degree murder.

Few other details have been provided. A news release states emergency crews were unable to resuscitate Hansen.

The 46-year-old began serving his sentence on March 15, 2011. His next of kin have been contacted, the correctional service says.

Police and the coroner’s office have been notified. Corrections officials will be reviewing the death.