Saskatoon’s city council is returning for day two of budget deliberations today after trimming down a proposed property tax increase by about half a per cent yesterday.

Council reduced the proposed property tax increase of 4.96 per cent to 4.43 per cent on day one of deliberations.

Councillors rejected a proposed increase of $1.2 million for snow removal and winter roadway maintenance, voted down a request for $80,000 for an ice rut removal pilot project, approved $60,000 for blue lights on snow removal vehicles, and gave the green light to spend an additional $450,000 on street sweeping.

They also passed the Remai Modern art gallery, library and police budgets.

Day two of budget deliberations begins at 1 p.m.

