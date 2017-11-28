Saskatoon property tax hike sitting at 4.43 per cent heading into day two of budget
Saskatoon's City Hall is seen here on March 22, 2017. (Jim Barnsley/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 12:24PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 28, 2017 12:25PM CST
Saskatoon’s city council is returning for day two of budget deliberations today after trimming down a proposed property tax increase by about half a per cent yesterday.
Council reduced the proposed property tax increase of 4.96 per cent to 4.43 per cent on day one of deliberations.
Councillors rejected a proposed increase of $1.2 million for snow removal and winter roadway maintenance, voted down a request for $80,000 for an ice rut removal pilot project, approved $60,000 for blue lights on snow removal vehicles, and gave the green light to spend an additional $450,000 on street sweeping.
They also passed the Remai Modern art gallery, library and police budgets.
Day two of budget deliberations begins at 1 p.m.
Follow Matt Young's live coverage below:
More Stories
- Northwoods owner charged with sexual assault, extortion
- Saskatoon property tax hike sitting at 4.43 per cent heading into day two of budget
- PM Trudeau apologizes for LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies 11
- Giant Tiger employee accused of following man around Regina store loses job
- Passenger injured in Nov. 19 crash dies in hospital
- Teen denied taking crystal meth despite days-long high, nurse tells inquest
- Police lay 83 charges after drugs, stolen property seized in Lloydminster 1
- Canadian rental vacancy rate decreases for the first time in three years: CMHC