Saskatoon Police seize 3 kilograms of methamphetamine
Two men facing trafficking charges
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 5:14PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 5:18PM CST
Saskatoon police say they've seized three kilograms of methamphetamine and 225 grams MDMA after searching a home and a vehicle in the 200 block of Avenue M North on Wednesday.
MDMA is more commonly known as its street name ecstacy. A small amount of marijuana was also seized in the search.
Two men, aged 36 and 37, are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. They both made their first court appearance Thursday afternoon.
The investigation was conducted by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.
