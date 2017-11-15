The number of tickets issued by Saskatoon Police nearly doubled in a three year period.

In 2013, the number of traffic tickets issued totaled 34,896. But by 2015 that number ballooned to 71, 536 before dropping slightly in 2016 to 69,996.

During that time additional methods of enforcement we’re adopted including photo radar, red light cameras and the creation of Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan in partnership with the RCMP.

The numbers are part of a report to be discussed by the board of police commissioners.

It tally’s tickets from all traffic enforcement sources from the Saskatoon Police Service.

The amount of collisions dropped from 7,788 in 2013 to 7,504 in 2014 before doing up slightly in 2015, and falling again in 2016 to 7,167.

The report says fine revenues do not go to the City of Saskatoon, but to the City of Saskatoon as general revenues.

But part of the revenue is expected to go back to the police service for furthering traffic enforcement projects.

The report is on the agenda for the board of police commissioners meeting at City Hall on Thursday.