

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating after a male was shot in the hand during what he says was a home invasion.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive after the person — police have yet to clarify his age — went to a residence for help. He had been shot in the hand, according to police.

He told officers he suffered the injury during a home invasion.

No other details on the incident have been provided by police, but officers say no threat to public safety exists.