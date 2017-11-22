Saskatoon police investigating shooting
File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 11:29AM CST
Saskatoon police are investigating after a male was shot in the hand during what he says was a home invasion.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive after the person — police have yet to clarify his age — went to a residence for help. He had been shot in the hand, according to police.
He told officers he suffered the injury during a home invasion.
No other details on the incident have been provided by police, but officers say no threat to public safety exists.
