

Mark Villani





Saskatoon police and fire crews responded to another early-morning car fire on Friday.

Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to a car fire on the 2300 block of 17th Street West. A second vehicle sustained damage from the fire. Police say no one was injured. Both fire and police investigators responded to the call.

The Saskatoon Police Service says it is now investigating a series of suspicious fires to vehicles. Police responded to five vehicle fires that were reported between the dates of October 12th and October 22nd. Police say all of the incidents are reported to have taken place between the late evening and early-morning hours.

The recent car fires took place in the areas of Birch Crescent and Spruce Drive on October 12th. A pair of car fires occurred on the 2300 block of Haultain Avenue on October 13th and October 14th.

Two other car fires occurred on October 22nd. Police say those car fires happened on the 400 block of Main Street East and the area of University Drive and College Drive.

Due to the times and locations and the fact that each fire involved a vehicle, investigators say they believe these incidents may be related.

If you have any information to share, you’re asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.