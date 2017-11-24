

CTV Saskatoon





Two men from Quebec are facing fraud charges after police arrested the pair on a passenger train in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police took the two into custody Thursday afternoon, a few hours after staff on the incoming train reported suspicious credit card activity by two passengers.

Officers met the train when it pulled into the station on the 1700 block of Chappell Drive, police said in a news release.

The two men, both 23 years old, had used a credit card in someone else’s name, officers learned. One-thousand dollars’ worth of postage stamps, $10,000 worth of jewelry, more than 40 gift cards, two laptops and a skimming device were also seized by investigators.

Both men have since been charged with fraud over $5,000, and more charges are pending, according to police. One of the men is also facing breach of probation and breach of recognizance charges.

Both were expected to appear before a justice of the peace Friday.