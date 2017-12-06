

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon paramedics are asking drivers to be more aware of pedestrians after five collisions involving pedestrians in five days.

M.D. Ambulance says most of those patients had serious or life-threatening injuries. One crash, on Preston Avenue, was fatal.

Paramedics say they have responded to 45 collisions involving pedestrians since August. They say this is 45 per cent higher than the same time frame in 2016, when they responded to 31 pedestrian crashes.