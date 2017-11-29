Saskatoon men invent app for farmers to detect crop disease
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 6:32PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 29, 2017 7:23PM CST
Two Saskatoon men are developing an app to help farmers detect crop disease and pesticide infestations.
The app, Project Beetle, is the brainchild of Rahat Yasir.
Yasir came up with the idea a few years ago, but put his idea into action after meeting a Tisdale, Sask., farmer and then partnering with biotechnologist, Cuylar Conly, to create Project Beetle.
“We’re teaching the software how to recognize disease symptoms. It’s much like how you might teach an expert how to use their eyes to recognize disease symptoms,” Conly said.
The app works via a smartphone’s camera. Users are required to take an image of their crop’s leaf.
Project Beetle then scans the leaf image and provides a breakdown of potential health issues on the crop and those surrounding it.
Currently, most farmers check the health of their crop by physically going out to their field and asking advice from agronomists.
“All of this takes time, which is valuable for the progression of that disease,” Conly said.
The developers aim to help farmers waste less, earn more and curb world hunger.
“If we can solve the problem of crop disease, then farmers will be able to produce more crop and then feed more people,” Yasir said.
Project Beetle is set to be available for android and iPhone download next spring.
More Stories
- Northwoods owner John Pontes granted bail
- Saskatchewan deficit down slightly in mid-year update, but contingency fund gone
- Concern and optimism as single provincial health authority set to launch 1
- Saskatoon men invent app for farmers to detect crop disease 1
- Former Saskatoon police chief to conduct review of chief coroner’s office
- Semi driver uninjured in Saskatoon rollover
- Shooting, home invasion in North Battleford may be connected: RCMP
- CanniMed adopts shareholder rights plan in takeover fight with Aurora Cannabis