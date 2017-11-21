

CTV Saskatoon





A man accused of fatally stabbing a Winnipeg man in Saskatoon last year has pleaded guilty.

Walid Mohamed, 30, entered the second-degree murder plea in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday — on day one of his trial. The Saskatoon man had been charged with first-degree murder after the death of 18-year-old Mohammed Omar at a Mac’s convenience store on Central Avenue on April 24, 2016.

According to the agreed statement of facts in the case, the two men were inside a vehicle when Omar was first stabbed. Witnesses then saw Omar escape the car and enter a convenience store, where Mohamed followed him. Mohamed then stabbed him inside the store.

Court heard Mohamed turned to witnesses during the stabbing and claimed Omar raped his sister.

“What would you do? He raped my sister,” he said.

Court was also told Mohamed has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, but experts say he was aware of the crime he committed.

Omar’s death was Saskatoon’s fifth homicide of 2016.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for a minimum of 10 years.