Dissociative identity disorder has long been a source of fascination and intrigue. For Dez Reed, the condition has become a part of his life.

Reed says he has over 20 different personalities, also known as alters. They are of varying gender and sexualities.

“Charmaine, my wife, noticed it,” Reed said. “You actually have a little community in your head. Some are friends. Some are enemies.”

Reed is a Saskatoon standup comedian and the father of 11 children. He was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, previously known as multiple personality disorder, about five years ago. His wife, Charmaine Panko, became concerned with rapid changes in his mood and personality. She found women’s clothing around the house and unusual visits in their computer history. She turned to Google.

“That’s when I stumbled upon dissociative identity disorder,” Panko said. “Everything I was reading was like, wow, somebody's been following our life."

The alters are a coping mechanism for Reed, often stepping in at emotional times, frequently leaving him with no memory of the episode.

“If somebody hurt my feelings – everyone gets hurt feelings – most people can shrug it off. I didn't get my feelings hurt,” Reed said.

Reed says sexual abuse as a child is behind the condition. His doctor and psychotherapist, Esther Stenberg, says the disorder is always caused by trauma.

“At the time of the trauma, they would have been a certain age. That part of the psyche doesn't mature,” Stenberg said. “When they come to an adult situation, they could be acting like a four-year-old, or adolescent."

Reed’s therapy aims to integrate the personalities into his own, or to maintain them, as an internal community, capitalizing on the positive elements of each.

“I really don't think that Dez would even be here if he didn't have that coping mechanism,” Panko said. “So we want to heal the part of it that doesn't work, but honour the fact it exists.”