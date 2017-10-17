

Cory Coleman, CTV Saskatoon





The recent attack in Somalia has left a Saskatoon principal in shock and disbelief, as his uncle was one of the hundreds of people injured in a truck bomb explosion that left over 300 people dead.

Mohamed Hajinoor was born in Somalia and is the principal of Saskatoon's only Islamic school, the Saskatoon Hisbah School.

He said his uncle was staying in a hotel in the same area as the explosion.

Hajinoor said his uncle suffered a minor leg injury in the explosion and is expected to make a full recovery, but he still couldn't believe how many innocent people were killed, injured or went missing.

"I feel… shocked" said Hajinoor.

"We have to pray for them and whatever we can do as a community here. On behalf of the Somali community, we will plan to do something for our community in large."

Although he no longer lives in Somalia, he says the attack has had a strong effect on him and the Somali community in Saskatoon.

"It has a psychological effect on us, you know, we are human beings," said Hajinoor.

"Especially when you're far away from the event, you can't do that much, but you have to get together as a community, as a Somali community and an Islamic association community. We have to get together and see what we can help for those who are alive."

Hajinoor said he plans on holding a community meeting to find ways of helping those affected by the attack.