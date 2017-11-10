Saskatoon man facing child porn related charges
(File photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 10:58AM CST
A Saskatoon man is facing child porn related charges in connection with an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
The investigation began on Oct. 8 when ICE began an investigation into child pornography activities taking place through an online peer to peer network. Police say the investigation revealed the device involved in the sharing was located in Saskatoon.
On Thursday, police executed a warrant at a residence in Saskatoon and seized multiple computer devices in connection with the investigation.
A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case. He made his first court appearance on Friday morning.
