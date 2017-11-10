

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man is facing child porn related charges in connection with an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The investigation began on Oct. 8 when ICE began an investigation into child pornography activities taking place through an online peer to peer network. Police say the investigation revealed the device involved in the sharing was located in Saskatoon.

On Thursday, police executed a warrant at a residence in Saskatoon and seized multiple computer devices in connection with the investigation.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case. He made his first court appearance on Friday morning.