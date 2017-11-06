Saskatoon Light & Power seeking land for solar power plant
Mark Villani
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 6:32AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 6, 2017 7:10AM CST
A land proposal to build Saskatoon’s biggest solar power plant is expected to be up for discussion at city council Monday.
Saskatoon Light & Power wants the city to set aside land for a solar power plant that could be operating as early as 2020. The 13-acre land in question is city-owned and located just south of 11th Street West between Circle Drive South and the CN rail lines. The proposed site for a permanent plant is about 500 metres north of a solar power demonstration project installed in 2016.
The area would be used to build a $3.54 million solar power plant with 3,000 panels. The plant would generate about one megawatt of energy which could power between 120 to 125 homes and help the city-owned electrical utility reach its goal of generating 10 per cent of power from entirely local and renewable sources.
Financing options for the plant at this point include borrowing money, a third party investment, or allowing customers to install their own solar power equipment.
City council is expected to decide Monday if the plot of land will be set aside for the plant at its environment, utilities and corporate services committee. Approval of the project itself will be decided by council at a later date.
