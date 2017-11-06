

Cory Coleman, CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon is one step closer to getting its biggest solar power plant.

During a standing policy committee meeting on Monday, city councillors unanimously approved 13 acres of land be set aside for Saskatoon Light & Power for a possible $3.54-million solar power plant.

The plot of land is located south of 11th Street West between Circle Drive South and the CN rail lines — which is also about 500 metres north of a solar power demonstration project installed in 2016.

The proposed plant would include 3,000 panels and generate about one megawatt of energy, which could power between 120 to 125 homes and help the city-owned electrical utility reach its goal of generating 10 per cent of power from entirely local and renewable sources.

Financing options for the plant include borrowing money, a third-party investment, allowing customers to install their own solar power equipment or a combination of options.

Although the land has been set aside for Saskatoon Light & Power, approval from city council is still needed before the proposed plant moves forward.

Saskatoon Light & Power will now put together a formal proposal to present to city council at a later date.