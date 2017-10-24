Saskatoon inmate in critical condition after assault
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 6:10PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 24, 2017 7:45PM CST
An inmate from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre is fighting for his life in hospital.
The Ministry of Justice says he's in critical condition after an assault that led to charges against two others.
Investigators say at 11:30 a.m. Monday an inmate in medical distress was taken to hospital, where it was determined that medical issues could have been the result of an assault.
Saskatoon police were called in to investigate and have since charged two inmates each with one count of aggravated assault.
The ministry says police will continue with the criminal investigation, and the ministry will do an internal investigation.
“They will of course interview everybody that was there,” Drew Wilby, from the Ministry of Justice, told the media Tuesday. “And, again, they will check phone records and such too.”
