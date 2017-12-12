The Saskatoon Comet Storm are set to play on Canada’s biggest stage.

“I'm expecting a lot of flash photography. As we're skating around, I expect a lot of cameras,” joked 11-year-old Maci Rosman, who’s in her second year of organized hockey.

The peewee girls’ hockey team will be one of two Saskatchewan-based squads to play on the outdoor rink in front of Ottawa’s Parliament Buildings as part of the Bell Capital Cup, a tournament that will help wrap up Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations.

"I'm super happy. It's a one-in-a-lifetime chance," said defender Sarah Gray.

"I have no words. I'm just so excited," added fellow defender Meadow Buchinski.

The Hockey on the Hill contest asked entrants to submit a 250-word essay and a 30-second video demonstrating why their team deserved to be in the tournament, using Canadian spirit as a theme. As a team with four players of Indigenous and Metis descent, the Storm put their attitude of inclusion on display in their video.

“We thought our girls and the way they gelled as a team really embodied that,” said coach David Crowell. “So we wanted to make sure that that came out in the written essay, and especially in the video."

Gray said the message of inclusion is part of Canada’s identity.

"I think it's important because everyone has a spot and everyone should be welcomed in Canada," she said.

Eleven-year old Olivia Zurowski echoed her teammate’s sentiment.

"Everyone should be able to play, not just one colour,” she said.

The Storm will play three games in Ottawa as part of the tournament: one on the outdoor rink against the Timmins Pro Pipe Wildcats on the morning Dec. 28, as well as two other games in local arenas around the city.