Saskatoon city council begins 2018 budget deliberations
Saskatoon's City Hall is seen here on March 22, 2017. (Jim Barnsley/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 12:55PM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 27, 2017 1:01PM CST
Saskatoon’s city council begins the final approval process for next year’s city budget today.
Preliminary numbers project a property tax increase of 4.96 per cent, which works out to $86.37 more per year for homeowners with properties valued at the average $371,000.
Most of the projected increase (2.78 per cent) is to make up for provincial funding reductions. The rest is for police services (1.17 percent), snow and ice management (0.55 per cent), fire services (0.41 percent) and civic operations (0.05 percent).
Council begins budget deliberations at 1 p.m.
Follow Matt Young's live coverage below:
