Saskatoon’s city council begins the final approval process for next year’s city budget today.

Preliminary numbers project a property tax increase of 4.96 per cent, which works out to $86.37 more per year for homeowners with properties valued at the average $371,000.

Most of the projected increase (2.78 per cent) is to make up for provincial funding reductions. The rest is for police services (1.17 percent), snow and ice management (0.55 per cent), fire services (0.41 percent) and civic operations (0.05 percent).

Council begins budget deliberations at 1 p.m.

