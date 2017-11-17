

Cory Coleman, CTV Saskatoon





Julia Boyd’s accomplishments as a ballet dancer are going further than the Saskatoon stage.

The 13-year-old Saskatoon dancer has been offered a spot at the National Ballet School's summer audition program and a full scholarship to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School's summer audition program.

Dancing isn’t just a hobby for Boyd, who will be performing in the upcoming Saskatoon production of the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker. It’s a way for her to communicate and express herself.

"It's a way to express beyond words. It's a way to communicate with everybody because everybody can understand it," Boyd said. "I just like the feeling of being free that way."

Boyd is also one of only 10 students accepted into an intensive training program at Saskatoon's Ignite Danceworks Inc.

Michelle Fracchia-West, artistic director at Ignite Danceworks, says Boyd is an outstanding student.

"Julia is just a wonderful student to teach. She's one of those students that comes around just maybe once every four or five years," Fracchia-West said.

"The number one thing that sets Julia apart from other students is her focus. She is so dedicated and focused to her work."

Boyd has also been trying to pitch in for some of the costs associated with dance, such as auditions and tuition fees for training programs.

Boyd has been selling handmade Christmas cards to friends and family and has contributed some of her birthday money to pay for auditions.

Even if she doesn’t get a full-time spot at either the National Ballet School or the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School, Boyd said she’s grateful for the opportunity and will keep dancing no matter what.