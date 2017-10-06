Kim Beaudin's three-month-old daughter was taken from his arms in the 1970s.

"I can remember it like yesterday. It was at the Sturdy Stone here in Saskatoon. Social workers came in and I was allowed to see her for 20 minutes and that was it," Beaudin said.

The federal government announced on Friday morning it would compensate $750 million to 20,000 victims of the '60s Scoop, like Beaudin's daughter.

"It's not a complete win-win, but it's certainly a huge step forward," Beaudin said.

Beaudin's daughter found him when she turned 18, but not every victim had that experience.

"I don't know what family is. I've never had a family. I don't have brothers and sisters, I've never had a mom or dad," Lynn Thompson, who was taken from her Manitoba reserve when she was three years old, said.

Thompson has wanted the government to acknowledge the '60s Scoop for nearly 25 years.

"A whole bunch of cars rolled up. We ran to the bush and literally with one scoop a white man in a suit picked three of us up and threw us in the trunk of a car," Thompson told CTV at Station 20, where she and other victims meet about once a month.

Thompson said she had moved within the foster care system about 27 times and been given several new names.

"Language and culture, apology, healing — these are essential elements to begin to right the wrongs of this dark and painful chapter," Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said.

Ottawa pledged another $50 million for a foundation aimed at helping Indigenous families heal and $75 million for legal fees.