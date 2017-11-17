Saskatchewan man heavily fined for out-of-season hunt, wasting game
In this Oct. 16, 2006 file photo, a moose stands in a field in East Montpelier, Vt. (Toby Talbot, File/AP Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 10:25AM CST
ST. BRIEUX, Sask. -- A Saskatchewan man who admitted to illegally shooting a bull moose and leaving it to rot has been fined thousands of dollars and suspended from hunting for three years.
Carter Pratchler, a 20-year-old St. Brieux resident, entered a guilty plea in Melfort provincial court to several charges under provincial wildlife legislation.
Court heard that in January of this year, conservation officers got word about a moose that had been shot about three kilometres north of St. Brieux.
They later determined the animal had been killed before sunrise.
Information weeks later from a tip line led to Pratchler being charged with hunting out of season, waste of game and discharging a firearm from a road at night for the purpose of hunting.
He was fined $4,680 after admitting to shooting the moose in the early morning hours with the use of his vehicle's headlights and leaving it to waste.
More Stories
- Show me the money! Candidates to replace Premier Brad Wall reveal finances
- MMIWG national inquiry to stop in Saskatoon next week
- Sask. man accused of downloading, sharing child porn online
- Saskatchewan man heavily fined for out-of-season hunt, wasting game
- Why aren't drivers catching a break at the pumps? 1
- Teen charged in Meadow Lake shooting 1
- Charge against man accused in Simon Grant death stayed
- Companies hired to build Saskatoon’s Remai Art Gallery sue each other