

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan Day lands on Monday, Aug. 7, this year, which means a long weekend for most people across the province.

Here are what services and facilities are affected Monday in the city of Saskatoon:

• City hall and all public libraries will be closed

• Parking meters will not require payment, but drivers must follow posted time limits in city parking spots

• The city landfill will be open under regular hours

• Vehicles will not be released from the municipal impound lot

• Garbage and recycling pickup will take place as scheduled

• The Saskatoon Civic Conservatory, the Forestry Farm, Kinsmen Park and city golf courses will be open

• George Ward, Lathey, Mayfair and Riversdale outdoor pools will be open

• Lakewood and Lawson civic centres, Shaw Centre and Saskatoon Field House will all be open, with differing hours. Cosmo Civic Centre will be closed, as will Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre, which is closed until Aug. 21 for annual maintenance

• Transit services will operate under Sunday and holiday schedules

• Access Transit will run under statutory holiday service