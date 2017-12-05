

The Canadian Press





LA RONGE, Sask. -- Saskatchewan's child and youth advocate has released a report into Indigenous youth suicides that is based on interviews with young people from northern communities.

Corey O'Soup's report was presented this morning at a high school in La Ronge and tabled in the Saskatchewan legislature this afternoon.

O'Soup interviewed 264 young people in a dozen northern communities over the last year.

His report says a way must be found to end bullying, increase emotional supports, deal with drugs and alcohol and to provide meaningful activities for youth.

O'Soup wants the province to develop a suicide prevention strategy with the Federation of Saskatchewan Indigenous Nations and the Metis Nation - Saskatchewan.

He also suggests the federal government must end inequity in health-care funding for Indigenous children.

The suicide rate for First Nations boys between the ages of 10 and 19 is six time higher than for non-Indigenous boys, while the rate for girls is 26 times higher.

Six girls between the ages of 11 and 14 died in October 2016.

"Our office is raising alarm bells regarding this situation," O'Soup said in the report. "Our children deserve better."