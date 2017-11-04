

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan Party members from across the province descended on Saskatoon on Saturday for their convention, a leadership debate and a farewell to outgoing premier Brad Wall.

Over 600 delegates were expected to attend the convention, according to organizers. Commentator Rex Murphy was among the guest speakers to pay tribute to Wall.

“I think he broke the mould in one sense that he doesn't even give in to the governing consensus,” Murphy said. “And that's not an NDP, Liberal, Saskatchewan Party (quality) at all. That's just a nice demonstration of independence of mind.”

An emotional Wall took the stage, thanking family, friends, colleagues and supporters after almost 10 years in office.

“I feel very grateful to them and the many people around the room who are here, and the province, because I did get a chance to do my dream job with an amazing group of people,” said Wall.

The party will soon enter a new chapter with a new leader. The five leadership hopefuls shared their vision during Saturday’s debate. Topics ranged from the province’s finances to the environment to arts and culture.

Wall said before the debate that while the party’s mission statement is about growth, there are other factors to consider too. “We want to see an economy grow so the tax base is broader, so that a government can take care of those who are most vulnerable or build infrastructure."

The deadline for party members to vote for their next leader is December 8.