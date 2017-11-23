Sask. Party leadership candidate walks back comment on abortion for rape victims
Ken Cheveldayoff helps launch the Corner Gas Dog River walking tour in Rouleau, Sask. on Wednesday, July 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 12:08PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 23, 2017 12:11PM CST
REGINA - A candidate in the race for premier of Saskatchewan is walking back his anti-abortion comments, saying victims of sexual assault should have access to the procedure.
Saskatchewan Party legislature member Ken Cheveldayoff says in a release that any sex assault victim has the right to make the choice to have an abortion.
He says he has the utmost respect for women and that it's his personal view that life begins at conception.
Cheveldayoff previously told The Canadian Press that abortions should be restricted only to women whose lives are in jeopardy, not victims of sexual assault.
He and two other men running to replace Brad Wall as premier recently talked about their anti-abortion views to the group Right Now, which is dedicated to electing anti-abortion politicians.
Former social services minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor, who is also in the leadership race, says abortion shouldn't be a political issue in 2017.
