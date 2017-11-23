

The Canadian Press





REGINA - A candidate in the race for premier of Saskatchewan is walking back his anti-abortion comments, saying victims of sexual assault should have access to the procedure.

Saskatchewan Party legislature member Ken Cheveldayoff says in a release that any sex assault victim has the right to make the choice to have an abortion.

He says he has the utmost respect for women and that it's his personal view that life begins at conception.

Cheveldayoff previously told The Canadian Press that abortions should be restricted only to women whose lives are in jeopardy, not victims of sexual assault.

He and two other men running to replace Brad Wall as premier recently talked about their anti-abortion views to the group Right Now, which is dedicated to electing anti-abortion politicians.

Former social services minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor, who is also in the leadership race, says abortion shouldn't be a political issue in 2017.