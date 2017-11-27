Sask. Party leadership candidate helps arrest man allegedly stealing
Rob Clarke stands in front of a person on a bike who Clarke says was attempting to steal from a truck on Saskatoon's Spadina Crescent on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Tim Gerwing)
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 4:38PM CST
Rob Clarke, a candidate campaigning to be Saskatchewan’s next premier, helped Saskatoon police arrest a man allegedly stealing over the weekend.
Clarke, a former RCMP sergeant, said he was driving on Spadina Crescent on Friday evening when he saw a man on a bike trying to break into a cargo box attached to a truck.
“I think it’s just instincts of having served in the RCMP for over 18 years. It’s just one of those things, you want to keep the streets safe and protect the community. I don’t like seeing people victimized,” Clarke said.
Clarke stopped the man on the bike, while a couple passing by called the police.
Shortly after, the man was arrested and taken into custody, according to Clarke.
Clarke is running against Gord Wyant, Scott Moe, Alanna Koch, Ken Cheveldayoff and Tina Beaudry-Mellor for the Saskatchewan Party leadership.
