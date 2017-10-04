

A Saskatchewan man who was released from police custody in error has been re-arrested, and is facing new charges from his time spent at large.

The 35-year-old La Loche man was released from RCMP custody in the northern Saskatchewan community earlier this week. He had been on remand awaiting a court appearance on assault and other charges.

However, RCMP say the man should not have been released from custody. He was taken back into custody without incident about 24 hours later in La Loche.

He now faces additional charges, including assault and theft, stemming from the time he spent out of custody. His next court appearance is set for Thursday in La Loche.

RCMP are conducting an internal review of the incident.