A Saskatchewan man has been fined just under $5,000 for shooting a pregnant moose that was left dead in a field northeast of Saskatoon.

The Rosthern-area man recently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the incident this spring.

In April, conservation officers received a call through the provincial Turn In Poachers line about a moose that had been shot on private land near Alvena. Only the hind quarters of the animal were removed.

When conservation officers arrived on scene, they found a cow moose that had been pregnant and her calf lying dead beside her. There was evidence that a vehicle had driven into the field and became stuck at one point.

Landowners in the area were contacted and conservation officers were able to get a description of a green car that was in the area that morning, as well as a description of the occupants who had asked for help to get the vehicle unstuck.

Conservation officers used that information to obtain a search warrant for a home, where evidence was collected from the trunk of a car.

Glen Paintednose, 47, of One Arrow First Nation, pleaded guilty to unlawful hunting and waste of edible game under the Saskatchewan Wildlife Act and Regulations. In addition to the fine, Paintednose’s rifle was forfeited to the Crown.