Sask. man banned for life from hunting after operating illegal outfitting company
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 11:21AM CST
A Langham man has been fined and handed a lifetime hunting ban after pleading guilty to seven hunting, fishing and gun charges.
Steven Bullock, 36, entered the pleas in Saskatoon Provincial Court after an investigation by the province’s environment ministry and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Provincial conservation officers in Saskatoon began investigating a possible illegal outfitting company called In The Stix Bear Camp in 2016. The company had been actively advertising bear hunting on social media since 2015 and was using an inactive outfitting camp in northern Saskatchewan as a front to advertise, according to a news release from the province.
The investigation found Bullock provided outfitting services for an American client to hunt black bear along the North Saskatchewan River and fish at the Blackstrap Reservoir.
Bullock pleaded guilty to a number of charges including outfitting and advertising without a licence, breaching a 10-year firearms prohibition order and falsifying hunting and outfitting licenses.
He received a lifetime ban for hunting, a $16,000 fine and a three-year gun prohibition.
