Report: Drugs leading to rise in property crime
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 6:03PM CST
Drug use is the driving force behind a rise in property crime around the city, according to the 2016 Saskatoon Police Service Annual Report.
The report shows a 22 per cent increase in property crime from the year before on the east side. The central patrol unit, which covers the downtown area westward to circle drive, saw an increase of 14 per cent. The remainder of the city reported a 4 percent increase.
Overall, crime against property across the city was up a total of 14 per cent from 2015 to 2016.
The report says drug use, specifically the rise in the use methamphetamine, is the driver behind the increase in property crime.
Property crime isn’t the only result of drug use in the city, according to police.
“The rise of methamphetamine use in Saskatoon is driving an increase in the use of force by Saskatoon police officers, especially a spike in violent first contact,” stated former police chief Clive Weighill in the report.
Other crime statistics in the report show robberies were down 15 per cent in 2016 while sexual violations went up 15 per cent. Firearms-related violations were up 50 per cent.
The annual report will be presented at the next board of police commissioners meeting on Thursday.
More Stories
- Conservatives win again in Battlefords-Lloydminster
- Liberals retain Newfoundland seat in one of four federal byelections
- Sask. man sentenced for threatening to kill P.M. Trudeau on social media 2
- Feds agree to give provinces 75 per cent of pot tax revenues 8
- Report: Drugs leading to rise in property crime
- CanniMed seeks regulatory action against Aurora's hostile takeover bid
- 'One of my nightmares': Pipe bomb attack hits in New York subway 10
- Sask. health care cards expire at the end of December, do you have your updated sticker?