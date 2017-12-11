Drug use is the driving force behind a rise in property crime around the city, according to the 2016 Saskatoon Police Service Annual Report.

The report shows a 22 per cent increase in property crime from the year before on the east side. The central patrol unit, which covers the downtown area westward to circle drive, saw an increase of 14 per cent. The remainder of the city reported a 4 percent increase.

Overall, crime against property across the city was up a total of 14 per cent from 2015 to 2016.

The report says drug use, specifically the rise in the use methamphetamine, is the driver behind the increase in property crime.

Property crime isn’t the only result of drug use in the city, according to police.

“The rise of methamphetamine use in Saskatoon is driving an increase in the use of force by Saskatoon police officers, especially a spike in violent first contact,” stated former police chief Clive Weighill in the report.

Other crime statistics in the report show robberies were down 15 per cent in 2016 while sexual violations went up 15 per cent. Firearms-related violations were up 50 per cent.

The annual report will be presented at the next board of police commissioners meeting on Thursday.