The Remai Modern officially opened its doors on Saturday, following years of planning and tens of millions of dollars later.

Boasting four storeys, 130,000 square feet and 11 exhibition galleries, the museum aims to put Saskatoon on the modern art map.

Remai’s goal is ambitious, with hopes of becoming Canada’s modern art museum. It features works from the local to international level, including some by Spanish master Pablo Picaso. The museum is also working with Indigenous artists and communities.

“[The museum] takes its place not only in Canada in being a direction-setting gallery and museum. It’s going to take its place in the whole continent,” said Gregory Burke, executive director and CEO of Remai Modern.

The building was designed by prominent Toronto architect Bruce Kuwabara. The structure is impressive, and has a price tag to match.

The federal government spent over $16 million on the project. Saskatchewan’s government gave $17 million, while the City of Saskatoon contributed over $30 million.

“If this were New York, that total would probably be about $300 million,” Burke said.