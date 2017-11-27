

Remai Modern dominated the opening hours of Saskatoon city council’s budget deliberations Monday.

City council ultimately approved the budget for the art gallery — which will see the city devote $5.5 million to Remai Modern in 2018 — but asked for assurances the gallery will not be coming back to council for more money if its revenue targets aren't met.

The gallery’s budget is contingent on it generating $5.3 million in revenue.

Some councillors said they were skeptical about the target. Ward 9 councillor Bev Dubois said the goal was ambitious, and Ward 1 councillor Darren Hill asked if the costs of renting the art gallery’s facilities were too high.

Remai Modern CEO Gregory Burke said the gallery’s intention is not to come back to the city for money. The gallery will have some flexibility in changing its expenses, in the form of cutting programming or exhibitions, if it doesn’t meet revenue targets, he said.

The library budget and police budget, which both passed, were also discussed in the first half of deliberations Monday — the first day of budget debates.

A proposed property tax increase, which sat at 4.96 per cent heading into deliberations, remained unchanged after the first few hours of budget discussions. If the projected hike is unmoved at the end of deliberations, a homeowner with a property valued at the average $371,000 will pay $86.37 more per year.

Most of the projected increase (2.78 per cent) is to make up for provincial funding reductions. The rest is for police services (1.17 percent), snow and ice management (0.55 per cent), fire services (0.41 percent) and civic operations (0.05 percent).

