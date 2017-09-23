

CTV Saskatoon





Warman RCMP are currently on the scene of a serious collision four kilometres west of Saskatoon on Highway 7.

RCMP responded to the collision just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday. Emergency services and the RCMP traffic reconstruction team were called to assist Warman RCMP on scene.

In a press release, RCMP said both east and west bound lanes of Highway #7 will be closed until the investigation is complete. Traffic is currently being detoured around the scene.

RCMP have not said if anyone was injured in the collision.