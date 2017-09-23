RCMP investigating serious collision west of Saskatoon
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 11:04AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, September 23, 2017 5:57PM CST
Warman RCMP are currently on the scene of a serious collision four kilometres west of Saskatoon on Highway 7.
RCMP responded to the collision just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday. Emergency services and the RCMP traffic reconstruction team were called to assist Warman RCMP on scene.
In a press release, RCMP said both east and west bound lanes of Highway #7 will be closed until the investigation is complete. Traffic is currently being detoured around the scene.
RCMP have not said if anyone was injured in the collision.
