RCMP investigating attempted child luring in Rose Valley
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 7:06AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 23, 2017 10:36AM CST
RCMP east of Saskatoon are looking for help in connection with an investigation into an attempted child luring.
Greenwater RCMP in the town of Rose Valley, Sask., responded to a complaint of a 10-year-old child who was approached just after 6 p.m. Wednesday by two unknown young men on 1st Avenue near the community hall. Police say the child ran away and the two men fled the area on foot.
The men are both described as Caucasian. One man was short, wearing glasses, a hooded-sweatshirt, and spoke with an accent. The other man was tall and wore a black toque.
Greenwater RCMP says it has increased patrols in the area when children are most active in the community. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Rose Valley RCMP at 306-322-2550 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
