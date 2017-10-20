A psychiatrist who says he suspected the La Loche shooter had fetal alcohol spectrum disorder all along was able to confirm the diagnosis after a Gladue report was filed in the case.

Dr. Mansfield Mela testified during the teen's adult sentencing hearing in June that there were signs the shooter may have FASD, but a diagnosis wasn't confirmed. Mela confirmed the diagnosis after a report was filed by the defence following his initial testimony.

He took the stand again Friday morning so the Crown could question Mela about the diagnosis.

Mela testified he suspected the teen had FASD after his examination of the teen, but wasn't able to confirm the diagnosis since the teen's mother told him she didn't consume alcohol during pregnancy. The diagnosis came later, after a Gladue report — a report often used in sentencing that looks at circumstance surrounding Indigenous offenders — stated the teen's mom disclosed she did drink during the first two months of pregnancy. She drank no more than six drinks every weekend until she realized she was pregnant then stopped, according to the report. Mela testified her consumption is within the threshold that would lead to FASD in a child.

When questioned about the mother's inconsistency, Mela told court it's common for mothers to not disclose drinking while pregnant out of shame, fear and guilt.

His testimony is part of a sentencing hearing to determine if the teen — who has pleaded guilty to killing four people and injuring seven others in a January 2016 shooting in La Loche — should be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

The teen, who was 17 at the time of the crimes, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in October 2016.

He shot two brothers — 17-year-old Dayne and 13-year-old Drayden Fontaine — in a home in La Loche before going to the La Loche Community School and opening fire. He killed teacher Adam Wood, 35, and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier, 21, and injured seven others. He then ran into a school washroom where he gave himself up after about 10 minutes of pacing around the school with a gun.

Closing arguments in the sentencing hearing are expected to take place Friday afternoon.

The Crown had previously told reporters the teen should receive an adult sentence based on the gravity of the offence, the impact it's had on victims and the community of La Loche, and because the teen was close to his 18th birthday at the time of the crimes. He presented evidence during the hearing that the teen became obsessed with the Columbine shooting and glorified violence.

A neuropsychologist called by the defence testified the teen's IQ of 68 is well below average. A psychiatrist diagnosed the teen with six disorders, including intellectual development disorder, conduct disorder, major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. The defence argued the teen has made progress during his time at Kilburn Hall in Saskatoon, and said a youth facility is the right fit for him.

The teen's identity is protected by a publication ban because he was 17 at the time of the shooting. If he is sentenced as an adult, the ban would be lifted.

The judge said it could take months before a decision is rendered.

A youth convicted of first-degree murder and not sentenced as an adult receives a maximum 10-year sentence under Canadian law, with no more than six of those years spent in custody. The sentence becomes life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years if the youth is sentenced as an adult and was between 16 and 18 years old at the time of the offence.

--- Angelina Irinici will be in court, covering the closing arguments. Follow her coverage below: