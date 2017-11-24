Saskatoon residents could soon be paying higher taxes and more for city services with what is expected to be a tight city budget next year.

City council will begin the final approval process for the 2018 city budget starting on Monday.

The preliminary budget projects a property tax increase of 4.96 per cent, which works out to $86.37 more per month for homeowners with properties valued at the average $371,000.

Most of the increase (2.78 per cent) is to make up for provincial funding reductions. The rest is for police services (1.17 percent), snow and ice management (0.55 per cent), fire services (0.41 percent) and civic operations (0.05 percent).

LEISURE FACILITIES

One decision councillors will have to make centres on a popular winter attraction: the Meewasin downtown outdoor skating rink. The Meewasin Valley Authority says the rising popularity of the rink has led to increased operating costs. It’s asking the city for $45,000 in funding to continue operating the rink.

A report says the MVA is currently facing a large structural deficit after funding was slashed by over $400,000 in the most recent provincial budget.

One option to address the deficit is for the city to raise its contribution by about $100,000 annually over the next five years.

The preliminary budget tabled last month also calls for increases to green fees at public golf courses, along with increased rates for admission and rentals of indoor rinks. Admission fees are also expected to rise at the Forestry Farm Park and Zoo and Gordon Howe Campground.

ROADS AND TRANSIT

The 2018 budget calls for slight increases for snow and ice management as well as roadway maintenance and street sweeping.

Transportation projects include $31.8 million for paved roadway and sidewalk preservation and $1.9 million for overpass maintenance at 33rd Street and Circle Drive. Nine-and-a-half per cent of the capital budget will go toward recreation and culture projects, with $22.9 million for Gordon Howe Complex upgrades.

Saskatoon Transit is calling for a 2.2 per cent increase to its operating budget, with most of the additional costs going toward payments for the new Civic Operations Centre.

Capital upgrades include $970,000 for refurbishing buses, $200,000 for engine overhauls and $190,000 for new technology.

WASTE AND UTILITIES

City administration is recommending some rate changes regarding waste collection.

Administration is proposing that landfill fees for general solid waste remain unchanged in 2018. However, it recommends increasing the fees for both roof shingles — currently $99 per tonne — and gasoline contaminated soil — currently $28 per tonne — to $105 per tonne.

Administration is also recommending the fee for subscriptions for the Green Cart Program increase from $55 to $75 between May 1 and Sept. 30, 2018.

POLICE AND FIRE SERVICES

The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting a budget increase of 3.7 per cent. The increase would mostly cover inflationary expenses relating to salaries and benefits as well as rising equipment costs.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is asking for a 1.7 per cent budget increase to cover inflationary increases in salaries and other operational expenses.

The fire department also wants council to approve $10.3 million in capital expenses, mostly for the replacement of Fire Station No. 5