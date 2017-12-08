The provincial government is reviewing its regulations surrounding captive wildlife issues and is seeking the public’s input.

The review will focus on the areas of highest risk to people and the environment and on adopting industry-standard best practices, according to the province. It will also look to decrease what the province calls “administrative oversight” and increase consistency in how the regulations are applied.

“Our goal is to modernize Saskatchewan’s captive wildlife standards to align with other Canadian jurisdictions and current animal welfare expectations,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a statement. “Stakeholders have already identified several areas for improvement, and this additional public consultation will provide us with more information to review and update the legislation.”

Captive wildlife include the exotic pet trade, wildlife rehabilitation centres and zoos. The current regulations were written in 1982.

“Additional consultation is needed to understand the level of public support for the changes, especially in the pet sector,” Duncan said. “This feedback will help shape the content of the proposed captive wildlife regulations, and ensure they minimize risks to our natural environment and meet the needs of Saskatchewan residents and business owners.”

Regulations around captive native and exotic species aim to cover issues around public safety, disease, invasiveness and potential impacts to agriculture and native species, according to the province.

The survey is available online on the province’s website.